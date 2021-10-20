Periscope Capital Inc. Takes $4.37 Million Position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 446,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGAC stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

