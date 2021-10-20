Periscope Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX)

Periscope Capital Inc. reduced its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,839 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.37% of GX Acquisition worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in GX Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in GX Acquisition by 219.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GX Acquisition by 23.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GXGX opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. GX Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $12.58.

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

