PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Position Reduced by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 72.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 299,325 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.10% of PerkinElmer worth $17,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.9% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKI. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

NYSE:PKI opened at $171.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.59. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $192.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.