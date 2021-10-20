Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.40

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.40 and last traded at $46.39, with a volume of 74527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.28.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDRDY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.03.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

