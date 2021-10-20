Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,910.00

Shares of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,910 ($38.02) and last traded at GBX 2,910 ($38.02), with a volume of 197208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,880 ($37.63).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,635.74. The company has a quick ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 24.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97. The stock has a market cap of £5.79 billion and a PE ratio of 199.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Pershing Square’s payout ratio is 2.74%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

