Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.00

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.58, with a volume of 23260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.