Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Lifted by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.42.

Pfizer stock opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average is $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $235.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

