Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to Issue Dividend of $0.88

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Phillips 66 Partners has increased its dividend by 45.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Phillips 66 Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 96.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.0%.

Phillips 66 Partners stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. 336,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,898. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $71,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

