Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 793 ($10.36) to GBX 709 ($9.26) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 766.33 ($10.01).

LON PHNX opened at GBX 674.60 ($8.81) on Wednesday. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 616.40 ($8.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 643.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,192.06.

In other news, insider Wendy Mayall bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 617 ($8.06) per share, for a total transaction of £30,850 ($40,305.72). Also, insider Andrew Briggs purchased 63,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.24) per share, for a total transaction of £400,041.38 ($522,656.62). Insiders acquired a total of 70,667 shares of company stock valued at $44,579,871 over the last 90 days.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

