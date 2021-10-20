Phoneum (PHT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $152,764.00

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Phoneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $496,216.85 and approximately $152,764.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00040572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00188832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00093507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Phoneum Coin Profile

PHT is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,433,795 coins. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Phoneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.