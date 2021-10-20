Phore Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,700.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. Phore has a market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $1,700.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0887 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Phore has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.18 or 0.00489584 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,246,394 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

