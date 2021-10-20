PIBBLE (PIB) Achieves Market Cap of $36.30 Million

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $36.30 million and approximately $56,235.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00042420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00195918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00094038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE (CRYPTO:PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Coin Trading

