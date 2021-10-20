Pickle Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.24 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $20.14 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 41.7% higher against the dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for $11.53 or 0.00018062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00040718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.03 or 0.00194240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00094009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

PICKLE is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,753,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,746,078 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

