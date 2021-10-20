PieDAO DEFI++ Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23,737.00 (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $23,737.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be purchased for $4.38 or 0.00006566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00064310 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00068543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00101125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,428.33 or 0.99614172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.12 or 0.06025474 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002483 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

