Pigeoncoin Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 20th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $34,763.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000258 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000104 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars.

