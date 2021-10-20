Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -221.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,035 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

