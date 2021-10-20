PIN (PIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.37 Million

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00067370 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00070799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00101000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,855.35 or 0.99718248 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,107.03 or 0.06218874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00021472 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

