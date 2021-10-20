Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.25

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and traded as low as $14.92. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 726,144 shares trading hands.

PNGAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.224 per share. This is a positive change from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

