Pinkcoin (PINK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.13 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $3,706.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.09 or 0.00310107 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008296 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002252 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006332 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 456,963,483 coins and its circulating supply is 431,703,047 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

