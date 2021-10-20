Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Truist raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $99.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average of $91.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $39.97 and a 52 week high of $103.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $820,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,329 shares of company stock valued at $14,741,859 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

