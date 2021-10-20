Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,747,141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 11,496,391 shares.The stock last traded at $62.75 and had previously closed at $55.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pinterest from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Get Pinterest alerts:

The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 283.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $4,149,089.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,933 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,089.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $427,032.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 598,556 shares of company stock worth $33,248,683. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 29.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $544,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pinterest by 127.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 27,921 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 185.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 26,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.