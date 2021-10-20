Pirl (PIRL) Hits Market Cap of $55,319.15

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last week, Pirl has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirl has a total market cap of $55,319.15 and $24.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 53.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

