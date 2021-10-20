Pivotal Research Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $750.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price lifted by Pivotal Research from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s previous close.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.97.

Netflix stock traded down $7.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $631.51. 199,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,390. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.35. Netflix has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $646.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $279.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

