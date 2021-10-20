Pizza Hits 24 Hour Volume of $223,058.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last week, Pizza has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. Pizza has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $223,058.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001172 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00140863 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006280 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 92.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.43 or 0.00608405 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.