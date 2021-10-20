PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.29

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.29 and last traded at $87.07, with a volume of 299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.09.

PJT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average is $74.71.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.