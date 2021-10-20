PKG Token (PKG) Market Capitalization Hits $198,489.90

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last week, PKG Token has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. One PKG Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PKG Token has a total market cap of $198,489.90 and $2,626.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00067255 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00071011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00101335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,985.29 or 0.99960412 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.05 or 0.06273226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00021480 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

