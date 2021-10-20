Playcent Hits One Day Trading Volume of $37,277.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. In the last week, Playcent has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Playcent has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $37,277.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Playcent alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00041166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.73 or 0.00190166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00092616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

About Playcent

PCNT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,626,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.