PlayGame (PXG) Price Reaches $0.0004

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. PlayGame has a market cap of $421,948.04 and approximately $27,578.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00042345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.94 or 0.00195209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00094207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

