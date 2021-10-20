Playgroundz (IOG) Trading Down 15.3% Over Last Week

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $271,240.14 and $1,404.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00064837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00069539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00100781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,514.99 or 0.99733914 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,017.99 or 0.06024649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00020326 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

