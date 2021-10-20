Plexus (PLXS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Plexus to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLXS opened at $93.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.46.

In related news, Director J Joel Quadracci acquired 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Plexus stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,646 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Plexus worth $12,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Fox-Davies Capital raised Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

