Plian Market Cap Hits $10.32 Million (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Plian has a market cap of $10.32 million and $29,138.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plian coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Plian has traded up 26.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00041745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00193725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00093903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 866,683,223 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

