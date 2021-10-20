PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Stock Position Lifted by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,102,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,954 shares during the period. PNM Resources comprises approximately 2.6% of Carlson Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 1.28% of PNM Resources worth $53,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in PNM Resources by 22.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 430,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after purchasing an additional 115,145 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 61,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 137,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,742 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,603. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3275 dividend. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

