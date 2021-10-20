POA Trading Up 14% This Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, POA has traded up 14% against the dollar. POA has a total market cap of $12.24 million and approximately $310,872.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 292,365,738 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
