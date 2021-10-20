Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stake Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,337 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Polaris worth $18,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1,432.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 21.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 158,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 7.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $130.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.66 and its 200-day moving average is $130.77. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.68 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

In other news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PII. Longbow Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

