Polkadex (PDEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.34 Million

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $62.34 million and $1.10 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for $19.65 or 0.00029465 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00064310 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00068543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00101125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,428.33 or 0.99614172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.12 or 0.06025474 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.