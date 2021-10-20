Polkamon (PMON) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Polkamon coin can now be purchased for about $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkamon has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkamon has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00067359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00071135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00101325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,899.76 or 0.99833989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.44 or 0.06207356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00021286 BTC.

Polkamon Profile

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Polkamon Coin Trading

