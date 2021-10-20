PolkaWar Price Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $1.13 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00067252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00071483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00101322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,785.97 or 0.99840971 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,087.28 or 0.06203117 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00021076 BTC.

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,853,484 coins and its circulating supply is 14,603,484 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

