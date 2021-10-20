Polygon Trading Up 22.3% Over Last 7 Days (MATIC)

Polygon (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Polygon coin can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC on popular exchanges. Polygon has a market cap of $8.81 billion and approximately $783.68 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00041020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.15 or 0.00187740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00093387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009252 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Polygon Coin Profile

Polygon (CRYPTO:MATIC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,672,300,637 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork . The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. Matic Network is expanding tech scope and mission and becoming Polygon — Ethereum’s Internet of Blockchains. Existing Matic solutions remain functional and high priority. All the existing Matic solutions and implementations, primarily Matic PoS Chain and Matic Plasma Chains, remain fully functional and will continue to be developed and grown as very important components of the Polygon ecosystem. These implementations will not be impacted or changed in any way, and no action is required from developers or end-users. The $MATIC token will continue to exist and will play an increasingly important role, securing the system and enabling governance. See the official announcement. Polygon is a easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building and connecting two major types of solutions:Secured chains (aka Layer 2 chains): Scaling solutions that rely on Ethereum for security instead of establishing their own validator pool. Stand-alone chains (aka Sidechains): Sovereign Ethereum sidechains, normally fully in charge of their own security, i.e. with their own validator pool. “

Polygon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.

