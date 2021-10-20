Polytrade Hits One Day Volume of $158,299.00 (TRADE)

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Polytrade has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $158,299.00 worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polytrade coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polytrade has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00042731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.32 or 0.00196123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00094678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Polytrade Profile

Polytrade is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,691,273 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

