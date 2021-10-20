Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,785. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.90. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

In related news, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

