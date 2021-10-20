Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Portage Biotech stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,188. Portage Biotech has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $44.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $263.06 million and a PE ratio of -14.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTG. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,326,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,731,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

