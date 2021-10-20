Portion Trading 15.8% Lower This Week (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Portion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Portion has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Portion has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and $13,181.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00042286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.37 or 0.00196124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00093735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,560,371 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

