PotCoin Tops One Day Volume of $1,669.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.17 million and $1,669.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,890.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.16 or 0.06251495 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.08 or 0.00312766 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $644.37 or 0.00977944 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00083945 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.98 or 0.00397593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.86 or 0.00265375 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.69 or 0.00254504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004779 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,911,997 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

