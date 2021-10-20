Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.39% of Powell Industries worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Powell Industries by 120.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Powell Industries by 444.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Powell Industries by 36.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWL stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 852.67 and a beta of 1.29. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $115.81 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

