Powerledger (POWR) Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Powerledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000550 BTC on exchanges. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $166.23 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Powerledger has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00041527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.31 or 0.00191461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00092786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 458,185,997 coins. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

