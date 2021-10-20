PowerTrade Fuel Price Hits $0.22 (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges. PowerTrade Fuel has a market cap of $5.09 million and $983,480.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PowerTrade Fuel has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PowerTrade Fuel Profile

PTF is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. The official website for PowerTrade Fuel is power.trade . PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

Buying and Selling PowerTrade Fuel

