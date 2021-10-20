PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.09

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.09 and last traded at $47.08, with a volume of 20447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.03.

Several analysts have recently commented on PPD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get PPD alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in PPD by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 53,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPD Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.