PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 167,150 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $11,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 199.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.69.

PPG opened at $158.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.75. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.52 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

