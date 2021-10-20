PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Announces Earnings Results

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. PPG Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.670-$6.730 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.67-6.73 EPS.

PPG stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.43. 1,739,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,737. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.75. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $123.52 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.69.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

