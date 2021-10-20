PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.67-6.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.05. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.670-$6.730 EPS.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.69.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,737. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries has a one year low of $123.52 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

